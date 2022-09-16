Police officers, employees, friends and family will pass through the Illawarra on Saturday on the annual Wall to Wall Ride for Remembrance.
The event, a motorcycle ride from Sydney to Canberra, is held each year to commemorate police officers who have died in service.
More than 650 riders are expected to take part and will stop off in Kiama along the way.
Superintendent Craig Ireland said the ride was especially poignant in light of a recent event that saw a detective senior constable injured at Kanahooka this week.
"Everyone, no matter what their line of work, should be able to be safe and go to work safely and come home safely," Superintendent Ireland said.
"Unfortunately one of our officers in the local area, just the other day, was struck by an unregistered trail bike.
"Serious injuries there, but thankfully he's doing OK now.
"It makes you pause and reflect [on] the dangers involved, just trying to keep our community safe."
Tim Manners from Fraser Motorcycles said the business had supported the ride for "quite some time".
"For me, I just think it's a brilliant thing that we can help the police and the community, and get that out there," he said.
