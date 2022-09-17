Wollongong remains a drowning 'black spot' amid NSW's worst year on record

Wollongong recorded six drowning deaths during 2021-22, the equal deadliest year on record for coastal drownings in NSW.
These included the death of 19-year-old rock fisher Brenden Buxton Hurd, who was swept off the notorious Honeycomb Rocks at Hill 60 on Anzac Day.
There was also Mohammed Abd-Hussein Kazali, who died when a boat capsized on Peggy's Reef off Bulli on October 31 last year; three others were left fighting for their lives.
The figures were revealed in Surf Life Saving NSW's Coastal Safety Report, which was released on the same day as the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2022 and the Surf Life Saving National Coastal Safety Report 2022.
The number of drownings in the Wollongong local government area earned the city the grim title of a black spot, but it did see one fewer death than 2020-21.
Surf Life Saving NSW's South Coast region, which includes Shellharbour and Kiama, recorded seven deaths.
Among those lost was Dalibor Bubanja, 36, who died when he was swept out in a rip off Shellharbour South Beach in February, and a rock fisher who drowned off Windang Island on January 2.
There were 55 coastal drownings in NSW last financial year, up 22 per cent on the previous year and well over the 10-year average of 43.
This was the highest death toll since comprehensive records began in 2004 and came from an estimated 180 million visitations to the NSW coast.
Rock fishing remains the second-highest cause of coastal drowning (behind swimming and wading), with rock fishing deaths across the state rising to 11, up from eight the year prior.
Among them was Duc Nguyen Ong, who disappeared off Kiama's Marsden Headland in March.
Surf Life Saving NSW and the state government Surf Life Saving NSW are trying to address this spike in deaths with the organisation's largest ever rock fishing safety initiative.
The first skills session was held at Hill 60 earlier this month.
"This summer we'll see more of these skills sessions held up and down the New South Wales coast, providing participants with life-saving information and a free life jacket," Surf Life Saving NSW director of lifesaving, Joel Wiseman, said.
"It was also pleasing to see that Wollongong City Council has voted to introduce mandatory lifejacket legislation for rock fishers, becoming the ninth LGA to do so."
Eight people died while boating or using watercraft.
"Regardless of what you're doing on the water, it's absolutely vital that you check the conditions prior to heading out, understand the environment you are entering, understand your own limitations and abilities, and ensure you are well-equipped should things go wrong," Mr Wiseman said.
Forty-two per cent of drownings occurred one to five kilometres from a lifesaving service and 27 per cent occurred more than five kilometres away.
"This is a reminder that while secluded places away from crowds are appealing to some people for a number of reasons, they are also further away from surf life saving services and increase drowning risk," the SLS NSW report said.
Over the course of 2021-22, lifesavers, life guards and lifesaving services in NSW carried out over 4200 rescues and performed more than 10,500 first aid treatments.
Wollongong has brought its patrol season forward for council lifeguards to begin on Saturday, September 17, because of the UCI Road World Championships.
Nationally, drowning deaths - both coastal and non-coastal - increased 15 per cent on the previous year to 339, and were up 24 per cent on the 10-year average.
This was a 25-year high.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.