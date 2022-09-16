The ride of our lives starts this weekend

Over the next nine days, Wollongong will have the "Ride of our Life." Already we have had a taste of what's to come. The colour and excitement of the international teams exploring our local roads and hospitality, many of them tweeting their enthusiasm for our place to hundreds of thousands of followers around the world. The scale and brightness of the course and spectator infrastructure and dressing, now in place all across town. And the pride of our local community beginning to shine, as house-fronts and gardens are decorated with national flags and banners, and barbeques are prepared and eskies filled for a week of street parties and celebrations.