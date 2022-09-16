The ride of our lives starts this weekend

Over the next nine days, Wollongong will have the "Ride of our Life." Already we have had a taste of what's to come. The colour and excitement of the international teams exploring our local roads and hospitality, many of them tweeting their enthusiasm for our place to hundreds of thousands of followers around the world. The scale and brightness of the course and spectator infrastructure and dressing, now in place all across town. And the pride of our local community beginning to shine, as house-fronts and gardens are decorated with national flags and banners, and barbeques are prepared and eskies filled for a week of street parties and celebrations.
But today our Ride starts in earnest. And this first weekend will provide a real illustration of what it's all about. Because it's about much, much more than cycling. It's about community. Inclusion. Celebration. Fun. And of course the chance to witness first-hand in our streets the extreme, super-human feats of the world's best athletes. Their stamina may only be matched by that of our community, for whom there is a huge program of events and activities to experience over the next week.
Fittingly, it will be our local community that gets the party started. From 10am this morning at WIN Stadium a Festival of Sport will bring 10 sports together for a day full of activities to get the kids up and about. Our Community Ride at noon will allow thousands of locals to experience the 2022 UCI Road World Championship course before the athletes, an All Abilities Ride at 2pm, and then our Family Ride at 3 o'clock provide every part of our community the chance to be first to be part of Wollongong's largest ever event.
For those who prefer to just party, tonight we will welcome the UCI Road World Championships to Wollongong with a huge beach party. Dance on the sand, grab dinner under the stars, and experience a traditional First Nations smoking ceremony with thousands of visitors from all corners of the world.
And once we recover from all that, the actual World Championship racing starts tomorrow morning. And the Championships' central theme of inclusion is showcased from the outset. Tomorrow, for the first time in UCI Road World Championships history, elite women and men riders will race over the same course and the same distance on the same day. Starting from the beachfront precinct at Marine Drive, the women will begin to set off from 9.35am, before winding through Wollongong city centre. The men will follow from 1.40pm.
So stock up on sports drinks and coffee, and get ready for the Ride of your Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.