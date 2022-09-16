Power outages strike Crown Street, Wollongong CBD

A power outage has struck streets in the Wollongong CBD and North Wollongong, reportedly cutting power to 2280 Endeavor Energy customers.
At 11.44am, the connection failed between an underground cable and an overhead powerline, affecting several areas in the Wollongong CBD, an Endeavor Energy spokesperson said.
"In the past hour, we have restored 1500 customers and we're progressively restoring remaining customers," the spokesperson said.
Endeavor Energy expects power to be restored to the majority of customers within the next hour.
Crown Street, Church Street, Market Street and Keira Street are among the areas affected, according to the Endeavor Energy website.
