Power outages strike Crown Street, Wollongong CBD

Updated September 16 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:45am
A power outage cut traffic lights at the corner of Keira and Smith streets at lunchtime. Picture by Connor Pearce

A power outage has struck streets in the Wollongong CBD and North Wollongong, reportedly cutting power to 2280 Endeavor Energy customers.

