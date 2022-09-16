Volunteer cyclists helping seniors go for a ride along the coast

A new volunteer group is aiming to give senior citizens a taste of cycling.
They won't have to pedal - rather they'll sit up front in what is called a "trishaw" while a volunteer pedals a cycle attached to the rear.
"The idea is to take people who have limited mobility and can't ride a bike anymore out along the cycleways," said Cycling Without Age Illawarra president Paul Taylor.
"They will go at walking speed or a bit faster along the cycleway and people who are walking along might want to stop and have a chat to the people sitting in the trishaw, so there's a bit of socialising going on as well."
The group only started a few months ago and is in the process of raising the $20,000 needed to purchase its first trishaw and pay for associated insurance costs.
Donations can be made at crowdfunding site chuffed.org, where people then search for "Cycling Without Age Illawarra".
The rides will be free and the trishaws will be pedalled by volunteers who have already put their hand up to help.
"I put a message on Facebook a while back and I got a wonderful response," Mr Taylor said.
"We've been going just about a month and it's been wonderful to see the people interested and the amount of work they're putting in."
Mr Taylor said the Cycling Without Age concept started in Copenhagen and has spawned more than 2700 chapters around the world.
"A guy in Copenhagen noticed an older fellow on a walking frame sitting on a park bench for sometime," he said.
"They ended up getting into a conversation and worked out that he used to ride a bike and so he wanted to find a way of getting people like that with limited mobility back into bike riding."
Mr Taylor had heard about the concept while reading in the Seniors Newspaper about a chapter and figured it would be a good idea to start one in Wollongong, taking advantage of the bike paths along the coast.
Cycling Without Age Illawarra is taking part at the Festival of Sport at WIN Stadium on Saturday, where trishaws from other NSW groups will be on display. An "All Abilities Ride" will take place at 2pm.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
