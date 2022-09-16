Illawarra Mercury
Kalisha Lee Buchanan jailed for 2021 Warrawong stabbing

By Connor Pearce
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
Kalisha Lee Buchanan will spend up to two years and three months behind bars for a 2021 stabbing. Picture from Facebook

A Warrawong woman who committed a "violent and unprovoked stabbing" of a friend will spend up to two years and three months behind bars.

