A Warrawong woman who committed a "violent and unprovoked stabbing" of a friend will spend up to two years and three months behind bars.
Kalisha Lee Buchanan, 35, was sentenced for recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after a 2021 attack that left a 69-year-old man in a coma for days.
At 9.30pm on December 28, 2021, Buchanan and a male friend were drinking wine at his unit.
The pair had known each other for six months and Buchanan had sometimes slept at the man's Warrawong address.
The details of what happened next are unclear, with the man not remembering much except that Buchanan had a knife in her hand before she stabbed him in the chest.
The mans started bleeding heavily and called an ambulance.
By the time emergency services were on scene, Buchanan had left, but witnesses later described seeing her climbing out of the unit via the balcony and down the side of the building.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Speaking with neighbours, one told police that they heard the pair arguing that night.
Another said they heard the man screaming in pain.
Acting on a tip that Buchanan had run down the stairs and headed to the back of the unit block, the police found her near the McDonalds in Warrawong with blood splattered on her clothing, hands and face.
Buchanan was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where she made admissions to the stabbing, when asked what with, she replied, "obivously a fucking knife".
Blood found on Buchanan's mobile phone matched the DNA of the victim.
At St George Hospital the man was treated for multiple stab wounds and required surgery to repair his veins.
The man remained unconscious for multiple days, before being discharged at Shellharbour Hospital on January 13.
In Wollongong District Court, Justice Julie Baly said the offending involved "considerable violence" and required a jail sentence.
Justice Baly said the attack was "violent and unprovoked" with no clear reason why a night spent drinking wine between friends descended into blood-soaked violence.
"The offender did stab the victim a number of times, to a vulnerable part of his body," she said.
Buchanan was on a community corrections order for carrying a knife in a public place and resisting police, as well as being on bail for assaulting police and behaving in an offensive manner at the time of the offences.
Justice Baly said Buchanan was mentally unwell at the time, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia which would have been exacerbated by the consumption of alcohol.
The offending was also aggravated by occurring in the victim's own home.
Despite the other offending in 2021, Justice Baly said a ten-year gap in Buchanan's criminal history showed there were prospects of rehabilitation.
"Since in custody [Buchanan] has been relatively drug free and taking an antipsychotic, this has improved her mental health to some extent," Justice Baly said.
"[Buchanan] requires ongoing assertive psychiatric treatment and must abstain from alcohol and drug use."
With her sentence backdated to her arrest, Buchanan will be eligible for parole on April 27, 2023.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.