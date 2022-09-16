Kids have energy to burn? Wollongong's Festival of Sport can help

As cycling fans across the globe turn their gaze on Wollongong, the local emphasis is on getting out and about.
And getting sporty.
If you're in Wollongong for the community bike on the 2022 UCI Road World Championships course, don't just limit yourselves to two-wheeled fun.
Tomorrow's community day features the Festival of Sport at WIN Stadium and visitors of all ages to join in the sportfest.
The event will bring together more than 10 sporting codes for activities including AFL skills activities, basketball drills with Illawarra Hawks players, parachute games, mini obstacle courses and more.
Super Wrestling Heroes owner Benny Coles is looking forward to the event - especially getting his face cake-smashed by kids having fun.
"We love community involvement, excited to provide some entertainment for the kids," Mr Coles said.
Mr Coles will be organising a tug of war and other rough and tumble games which children tend to enjoy.
My First Gym trainers Alex Waters and Jessica Behan said the gym will be setting up a mini ninja kit obstacle course for little visitors to join in the fun.
"My First gym is focused on getting kids to fall in love with fitness and inspiring movement from a young age," Mr Waters said.
Other activities and attractions to look out for are sensory play zone, inflatable archery targets, egg and spoon races, sack races, bean bag toss, cricket, jumping castle, soccer, passing and shooting with Hawk's inflatable basketball hoops, parachute and ball games.
Among the organisations in attendance will be Illawarra Hawks, AFL South Coast, My First Gym, Football South Coast and Wollongong Wolves Football Club, NRL Illawarra, AusCycling Ride Nation, Wollongong District Cricket Club, Archer Combat Sports, Super Wrestling heroes, We Rock the Spectrum, Circus Playground and Inflatable Obstacle Course.
Wollongong 2022 chief executive officer Stu Taggart urged the community to join in on the celebration of sport.
"The Festival of Sport will be an accessible and inclusive event that encourages our kids and future champions to try new activities and build healthy and active lifestyle habits from a young age," Mr Taggart said.
The event will be on from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is free.
