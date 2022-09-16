A derelict former hotel on the Princes Highway at Bulli could become three residences if a development application is approved.
The application hopes to turn the Local Heritage Listed Denmark Hotel at 202 Princes Highway into three units - two on the ground floor and one on the third.
The ground floor units will feature one and two bedrooms, while on the first floor would be a three-bedroom unit.
The development would have a rear car park, accessed via the Bulli Mining Cottage site next door.
The application is being considered by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel as Wollongong City Council is the owner of the mining cottage site.
"There is an urgent need to ensure the Denmark Hotel is reused and that urgent conservation works can be progressed," a planning panel assessment report said.
"The proposed adaptive reuse of the hotel to support three residential units within the existing building footprint is therefore generally supported as a means to ensure the economic viability of the conservation of the site."
The Denmark Hotel was built in around 1896 and operated until 1907.
The exterior will be constructed to retain much of the heritage character of the building, though several windows would removed.
However the development "will necessitate some substantial internal changes".
This would not include fireplaces, which will be incorporated into the room designs.
The development application has been placed on public exhibition, where two responses were opposed and five in favour.
The planning panel will meet to decide on the application on Tuesday night.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
