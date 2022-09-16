Wollongong bus drivers are facing the prospect of no permanent lay-down site in the Wollongong CBD, with no arrangement in place to replace the temporary set up in place during the UCI Road World Championships.
The situation has been likened to an office without amenities by South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris.
"It'd be like teachers without staffrooms, maritime workers without crib rooms," he said.
"No one else would put up with this."
As the road cycling world championships finish on the previous lay down site on Marine Drive, bus drivers have been forced to wait at dedicated on-street spots at the eastern end of the Wollongong CBD.
With no dedicated break room or amenities, bus drivers are forced to use toilets provided by churches and the Steelers Club when between runs.
The arrangement was initially intended to be temporary, until a new permanent lay down spot was found, but neither Wollongong City Council nor Transport for NSW has yet indicated where that will be.
In the meantime, Council has planned to turn the parking lot connected with the now-straightened Marine Drive into visitor parking, meaning it will no longer be accessible to bus drivers during their shifts.
Bus driver and Transport Workers Union delegate Peter McNamee said drivers had no clue what was going to happen next.
"We are in the dark, we don't know where we're going to be stopped, we don't know what's going on," he said.
"At the moment, we use the Catholic Church, the Salvation Army church, and the Steelers Club for toilet breaks and that's not really good enough."
Premier Transport Group managing director John King echoed his employees concerns.
"We are concerned about the situation that we need a permanent place close to where we are located," he said.
"Our drivers are the most important asset we have and we need to ensure that they have the ability to deliver the highest level of service to our communities that they deserve."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said what was initially an interim arrangement had been allowed to persist into a semi permanent one, with no thought as to what the solution will be.
"We need to find a better spot that works for passengers, drivers, operators and for those people who are going to pay the bill,' he said.
"In the 27 years that we've been using this facility as a bus layover, we haven't found that better spot."
When the new arrangement were put in place in May, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said they would be in place for nine months.
"We have been working on the temporary layover arrangements with Council since we were advised that the construction of the UCI finish straight would require the relocation of the layover. Now that the temporary layover arrangement is in place, we will focus our investigations into how the layover arrangements and the bus drivers' requirements can be catered to after the event while ensuring the needs of transport customers are considered," the spokesperson said.
Mr McNamee said drivers were fed up.
"Now they're starting to panic, because we're going to do something about it. We're not going to sit there with our hands tied."
