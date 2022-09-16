If there's one 17-year-old looking a little unsteady on Saturday's community ride, don't hold it against him.
"I'm a little bit rusty on the pedals, but otherwise pretty good," Isaac Sewell said.
Isaac is getting back on a bike for the first time in seven years for the Wollongong 2022 Community Ride, which gives Wollongong locals the chance to ride a segment of the world championship course, and finish under the same arch as the world's best cyclists.
Isaac is on two wheels thanks to his hard work and leadership at Wollongong PCYC but reckons the last time he hopped on a bike was when he was 10.
The bicycle was donated to Wollongong PCYC by Shine Lawyers as a gift to a member who embodies the values of PCYC.
When Natalee Davis from Shine Lawyers approached Senior Constables Darren Palk and Mark Routledge, the pair instantly decided on Isaac as the worthy winner.
"As we've got to know him over the years, we just feel that [Isaac] really embodies all of those values and sets an example for the peers around him," Snr Constable Palk said.
Since first attending a PCYC program in Year 5, Isaac has been involved at various programs at Bulli and Wollongong PCYC.
Over the years, Isaac said the programs have given him a sense of direction, leading up to him becoming school captain at Corrimal High School.
"I've become a lot more respectful towards people," he said. "I used to get angry at things, I'm not perfect now, but it's taught me to be a lot calmer."
Finishing up Year 11 this week, Isaac said his goal is to become a military police officer after graduating.
Snr Constable Palk said that while Isaac has faced challenges most kids haven't experienced growing up, he is confident Isaac would be tearing up the UCI course on Saturday.
"I have no doubt that he will smash it."
The community ride is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride patr of a world championship course - ending right under the arch next to city beach.
There are three rides - the noon starters will ride 3.9kms acound the foreshore circuit which will be fully barricaded and closed to vehicles.
The 2pm all abilities paracycle will follow the same circuit, but just 2.3kms of it - as will be the case for the 3pm family ride.
Riders can continue to ride the course for as long as they desire, with multiple entry and exit points at five different locations:
