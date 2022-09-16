Joining Tomma Hawk and Stanley the Steeler is a new entrant to the Wollongong mascot pantheon.
Wooly Gong was launched on Wednesday at Wollongong Central and is the brainchild of the team at Greenacres Disability Services.
You'll spot Wooly Gong on t-shirts, tote bags and online and CEO Chris Christodoulou said the mascot celebrates all things Wollongong.
"Wooly Gong as a brand seemed like a great way to promote our wonderful region, local businesses and products, while also supporting people with disabilities through skill development and employment opportunities," he said.
Initially, the mascot will adorn t-shirts and tote bags sold at a pop-up in Wollongong Central and the UOW Uni Shop, but the initiative also represents a change in thinking for Greenacres.
Initially established by local parents of children with disability in the 1950s, Greenacres has morphed into a disability services provider, however Mr Christodoulou said the organisation wanted to expand its service offering.
"The business model over the years has been to simply wait for organisations to come to have us pack their goods for them whereas promoting our own manufactured goods, is a much better way of being able to determine our own destiny."
Following the launch of the mascot and brand, Greenacres clients will be producing Wooly Gong branded products, starting with candles and bath salts and moving into apparel and accessories.
Mr Christodoulou said he hopes Greenacres clients will be involved each step of the way.
The pop-up store also stocks gift hampers packed with items from local producers including Darkes Forest Cider and Delano coffee.
Along the way, at the retail outlets, Greenacres clients are learning skills that set them up for further employment.
"We are training people with disability at the pop up store, giving them customer service skills for employment in the future," Mr Christodoulou said.
"It is creating more employment opportunities."
