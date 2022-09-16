Australian UCI World Championships team member Jai Hindley has tested positive to COVID-19 just over a week before he will compete in the elite men's road race in Wollongong.
The 2022 Giro d'Italia winner tested positive on September 12 following his Vuelta a Espana campaign, however the official announcement was made on Friday, meaning that Hindley is still a good chance to travel to Wollongong to compete.
"We're in regular contact with Jai and his support team in Europe," she said.
"Jai's health is something we are monitoring daily with him and his professional team.""Jai tested positive more than a week before the competition, but we will make a final decision on his participation closer to the event.
"As with all events, we have a plan b and plan c, something all sporting teams need to have these days.
"At this stage, we're hoping Jai will be able to leave Europe on Monday to join the rest of the team in Wollongong mid-week."
The elite men's road race will be held on Sunday September 25.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
