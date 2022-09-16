On October 8, 2018, Wollongong first heard the term "UCI Road World Championships".
For many, it sounded like a big deal, but we had no idea what it meant. A cycling race was coming to the region. How much could that really affect our day-to-day lives?
Four years on, and we're on the eve of race day, and we're beginning to understand a little bit more about what is to come over the next week or so.
Thousands of hours of planning have gone into this event by organisers Wollongong 2022, and as described by NSW Sport Minister Stuart Ayres in 2018: "The eyes of the world will be on Wollongong for eight days in 2022, with an international viewing audience of 200 million people, more than 300,000 spectators and 500 media outlets staying in the region."
Wollongong is on a threshold, and today you will get a taste of the coming week. The foreshore will be bustling with amateur cyclists, families and others taking part in the Wollongong 2022 Community Ride.
Right next door is the Wollongong City Council-run Festival of Sport. A chance for the council to build on the legacy of the cycling event by giving young people a chance to try out different team sports.
If that wasn't enough fun, there will be a beach party on North Wollongong Beach tonight as part of the council's Spin Fest. The free event promises to cap off an active day with bands on stage and food trucks to feed all those hungry amateur cyclists.
Today promises an excellent day for our community, even if people are a little apprehensive about what will come during the week ahead.
It's hard to contemplate 300,000 people descending on Wollongong or the 38km of barriers being rolled out onto our streets.
Many coffee shops and other businesses have said they don't know what to expect. Will business be booming, or will people stay away?
But we know this. When Lang Park and Wollongong Lighthouse are beamed across our phone and television screens, with a blue sky and the harbour glistening, we'll all be proud to be part of this moment in the making.
Gayle Tomlinson
