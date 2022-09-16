Old rivals Albion Park and University will face each other in both the men's and women's grand finals this weekend.
Park will be looking to win the men's premiership since they last won it in 2019, just edging University in a tense match.
Both teams missed the grand final in 2020 as both teams fielded two sides each in first grade - as Wests Illawarra and Fairy Meadow - to advance to the grand final, with Wests winning 2-0.
Uni coach Callum Mackay has taken the team to great heights, especially after their fourth place in the pool matches and losing several top players who opted to play in the Sydney competition.
"They will have to do their best to control their emotions but also thrive in them,'' Mackay said.
"The game will be won with both team's spines.
"Whoever can control the game, and is able to convert their set-pieces, will look to win."
Students striker William Orth will be heavily targeted, especially after his rampage of goals in the 8-3 semi-final win over Meadow.
On the other side, Mackay is well aware of Park' s lethal penalty corner battery of Brady Anderson, Christian Halyard and Riley Nilan who have been tormenting teams with their drag flicks.
Park coach Scott Govers is ready for the challenge saying his team is in good shape.
"A full team and no injuries. Nothing changes and we will prepare the same way we have done throughout the season," Govers said.
The women's grand final at 3.30pm Saturday will see Park all out to avenge the 6-1 defeat to University in the major semi two weeks ago.
Coach Emma McLeish is really excited for the decider.
"While the semi-final defeat hurt we are focused on our team," McLeish said.
"We have a great mix of youth and experience and can't wait to see what the game will bring."
University captain Maddison Rosser is confident they can dominate again by taking their chances.
"Although we had a convincing win in the semi, we know that Park will be looking for a fast, intense game and we will need to play a full 60 minutes of quality hockey to come away with the win," Rosser said.
