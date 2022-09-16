Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park, Uni face off again for Illawarra hockey titles

By Tony de Souza
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:54am, first published 6:51am
Brady Anderson evades the Uni defence this season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Old rivals Albion Park and University will face each other in both the men's and women's grand finals this weekend.

