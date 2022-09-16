Illawarra Mercury
Vision of coal slurry waste polluting Royal National Park

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:23am, first published 6:49am
Camp Gully Creek September 10. Video by Sutherland Environment Centre

Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.

