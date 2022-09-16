Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
The footage shows Camp Gully Creek and Red Cedar Flat in the Royal National Park contaminated with heavy black sediment.
National Parks Association CEO Gary Dunnett said the pollution was the result of a spill of coal waste.
"Last week we inspected Red Cedar Flat, about a kilometre downstream of where waste from Peabody's Metropolitan Colliery reaches the Hacking River," he said.
"The sight was truly unbelievable, the river looked more like flowing tar than the crystal-clear water you'd expect in the deep rainforest of our first national park."
Peabody, which owns the Metropolitan Mine has been under pressure from environmental groups and drawn the attention of the NSW Environment Protection Authority after footage has shown coal sludge in creeks in the Royal National Park.
In a statement Peabody said the run off was due to heavy rain experienced in the past months.
EPA officers have been on site conducting inspections and a spokesperson said coal materials were observed in Camp Gully Creek.
In June, Peabody was fined $15,000 for polluting a local waterway and a new licence condition was imposed in August after an overflow event.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokesperson Dr Catherine Reynolds said the effects of pollution could be easily seen.
"Camp Gully creek now appears barren of the aquatic life, and we are concerned about the extent to which this coal sludge is bioaccumulating in the riparian zones downstream."
Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
