Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax will get a chance to press their claims for World Cup selection, after being selected for the Australian Men's Prime Minister's XIII outfit for their match with the Papua New Guinea PM's XIII next Sunday.
The Dragons skipper was named at no.9, while Lomax will start in the centres alongside Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo for the clash at Suncorp Stadium.
The side was picked by the Australian Rugby League Commission, with Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga saying the game was a chance for players to audition for next month's Rugby League World Cup.
"I'm very pleased with the squad we have assembled. We have a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have represented the Kangaroos before, along with others who I am looking forward to seeing for the first time at this level," Meninga said.
"This will be an important match for us in the lead-up to the World Cup and I'm eager to see what all these players are able to achieve on this stage."
Australian Men's Prime Minister's XIII squad:
1. Daine Laurie (Tigers), 2. Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), 3. Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos), 4. Zac Lomax (Dragons), Jojo Fifita (Titans), 6. Matt Burton (Bulldogs), 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles), 8. Tino Fa'ausaulameaui (Titans), 9. Ben Hunt (Dragons), 10. Tom Flegler (Broncos), 11. Nat Butcher (Roosters), 12. Angus Crichton (Roosters), 13. Josh King (Storm), 14. Max King (Bulldogs), 15. Beau Fermor (Titans), 16. Jake Simpkin (Tigers), 17. Luke Garner (Tigers), 18. Josh Curran (Warriors), 19. Jake Averillo (Bulldogs), 20. Sam Walker (Roosters).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
