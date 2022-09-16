Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons pair named in Australian Men's Prime Minister's XIII side

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 16 2022 - 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra's Zac Lomax takes on the Rabbitohs' defensive line earlier this season at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr

Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax will get a chance to press their claims for World Cup selection, after being selected for the Australian Men's Prime Minister's XIII outfit for their match with the Papua New Guinea PM's XIII next Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.