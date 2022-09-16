A Balgownie early childhood expert is getting set to host her second conference for educators after the first one proved a surprise hit.
The Illawarra has played host to early childhood conferences in the past, but they're generally pulled together by companies with significant financial means.
Stella Stead, a one-woman show, threw all her money, time and expertise into her inaugural Above and Beyond Childhood Education Conference back in early 2020 and hoped for the best.
At one point during the event, she took note of the 140-strong crowd making eye contact and looking engaged, and felt a deep sense of pride. She'd done it.
"The feedback was 'this is one of the best conferences we've been to, we can't wait to do it again'," she said.
Two years on, she's ready for take two, with the big day set to take place at Shellharbour Civic Centre on Saturday, October 15, from 8am to 5pm.
The conference will have an adventure play slant and will include all the elements that made the original so popular - interactive activities, choose-your-own sessions, stalls, a gourmet lunch and live music.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer will open the conference, before keynote speeches by playground expert Angus Gorrie and bush preschool specialist Margaret Gleeson and entertainment by Laughing Yoga and Junkyard Beats.
