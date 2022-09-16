Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Balgownie woman Stella Stead putting the play back into education conferences

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:19am, first published September 16 2022 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stella Stead of Above and Beyond is getting ready to host her second childhood education conference at Shellharbour Civic Centre from 8am-5pm on October 15. Picture by Robert Peet.

A Balgownie early childhood expert is getting set to host her second conference for educators after the first one proved a surprise hit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.