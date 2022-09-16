Cringila have booked their spot in the 2022 Premier League finals after upsetting premiers Wollongong United on Friday night.
On a night of celebration at Macedonia Park - where United were presented with the IPL title - it was their biggest rivals who spoiled the party by recording victory. Michael Mendes' penalty late in the first half proved the difference as the Lions prevailed 1-0.
It was an impressive display from the visitors, who showed plenty of energy throughout the match, despite Ryan Akhurst being sent off during the second stanza.
The win was enough for Cringila to sew up fifth spot on the table, with the club now set to make their first IPL first grade finals appearance in more than a decade. It comes after the side finished near the foot of the ladder in last year's COVID-affected campaign.
"It was a good win tonight. Everyone thought we were the underdogs, but we were in good form coming into it," Lions midfielder Ben Zucco told the Mercury.
"The boys showed good determination. We had an incentive and a job to do, and we came here and did the job. United are a great outfit, they've set the benchmark for the year, so we're pretty happy with the result.
"It's pretty big for Cringila as a club to come up from the previous year, and we've really flipped it on the head."
Cringila had the early running, peppering the United goalmouth on numerous ocassions, but they couldn't capitalise on their opportunities. At the other end, Mason Versi weaved through the Lions defence and lined up for goals, with his shot just sailing over the cross bar.
Neither side was able to grab the ascendancy for most of the opening half-hour. The visitors appeared to have scored the first goal around the 35-minute mark, but Stefan Dimoski was ruled off side.
The key moment occurred minutes later when Cringila's Mendes drew a free kick inside the box. From the spot, Mendes made no mistake as his side took a 1-0 lead.
That's how the score remained at halftime.
The Lions nearly doubled their advantage 17 minutes into the second stanza when Keegan Matias wound up from the edge of the box, however, United goalkeeper Jacob Madden denied the shot with a great save.
Emotions began to boil over in the second half, as both sides played a physical game. The Lions were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute when Ryan Akhurst received his second yellow card.
With the one-player advantage, United peppered their opposition's goal late in the contest, but it wasn't enough as Cringila held on for the victory.
After the match, United was presented with the IPL premiership in front of their fans.
"It is what it is. Crini were too good for us on the night, but we're here to celebrate our league title. We're happy with that. We've done our job in the league, we did our job in the FFA Cup, and now we've got to do our job in the finals," coach Billy Tsovolos said.
"It's a fantastic achievement [to win the premiership], it's been such a difficult season. I think league titles are based off teams that are most consistent, and we've easily been that so far this year, so that's our reward.
"But when you get into the finals series, I think it's about who the most talented team is, and that's our next aim. We've got to do it against the best teams two, three weeks in a row, and that's our next aim."
