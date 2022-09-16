Police are investigating an assault at Austinmer that left a woman unconscious.
Wollongong officers were notified of the attack about 12.30am on Tuesday.
They were told a man and a woman were walking along Kirton Road when they were approached by two strangers.
The strangers then attacked the pair and knocked the woman unconscious.
Both victims went to hospital.
As police continue to investigate the assault, they urge anyone with information or any witnesses to call Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.