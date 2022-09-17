Members of the public have voted a photograph of punters enjoying at a gig in Wombarra as their favourite in an exhibition capturing scenes of Australia.
Wollongong-based photographer Katelyn Slyer won the People's Choice award in the Australian Life competition from 28 finalists, which earned her a $5000 Olympus prize pack.
Her black-and-white image, Wombarra Bowling Club, captured a moment in time as people chatted at a gig by Wollongong band The Pinheads.
Ms Slyer said she went along as a punter- her first time going out to an event after COVID hit - and took some snaps.
"I really like taking photos of the people and capturing the environment, rather than just photos of the band," she said, adding that she also hoped to convey the energy and emotion of the moment.
"I like to be a bit voyeuristic, watch the people around me," Ms Slyer said.
Being behind the camera also allowed her to feel comfortable in her surrounds, she said, and communicate what she saw.
Ms Slyer works as a wedding photographer, shooting them in a photo-journalistic style, but in her spare time enjoys documentary and portraiture photography.
She said she was excited and shocked to have won the People's Choice award with her photo.
"I was definitely surprised, so that was really nice," Ms Slyer said.
The Australian Life winning and finalist photographs are on exhibition in Sydney's Hyde Park until October 9.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
