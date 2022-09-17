Saturday scoreboard: Live updates on Group Seven preliminary final day

It's preliminary final day at Kiama, with minor premiers Gerringong facing fairytale story Stingrays for a spot in the Group Seven grand final.
Warilla are awaiting the winner, after beating the Lions last week, despite being reduced to 11 men in the second half.
We'll also have plenty of action from around the grounds, including the latest on the Illawarra Premier League, after Cringila qualified for the finals after beating premiers Wollongong United, as well as NRL, the final round of the NRLW, racing and more.
Don't forget to check out the latest from the UCI world cycling championships, including Wollongong cyclist Josie Talbot dreaming of UCI Road World Championship success and all you need to know for the event, which starts tomorrow.
We're live from 2.30pm.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
