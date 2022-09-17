Kembla Grange trainer Brett Lazzarini will take a shot at the Group 1 Epsom with Wild Chap, after taking out Friday's black-type Cameron Handicap.
Apprentice Reece Jones charged back to the inside and held off Kris Lees' Luncies with the Godolphin favourite Character third.
It's the first Group-level success for Lazzarini in his second stint as a race trainer, having won claimed the Group 3 Canterbury Cup in 1983 with Lost Valley, who went on to run in the Group 1 Sydney Cup and Metropolitan races.
Lazzarini had been chasing entry into the new $2 million Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day, after running in the Wellington, South Grafton and Murwillumbah cups.
But the bar has been raised, now success at Newcastle made Wild Chap exempt from the ballot for the Epsom.
"He'll get in with no weight now, we'll got and take a swing at it," Lazzarini said.
"The thing is, he would have met those horses (at Newcastle) kilos better at the weights outside of Handicap conditions, so it's a huge win.
"It's a great reward for the team, there's been a lot of hard work put into building up the base at Kembla and I'm thrilled for them to get a win like this.
"It's taken a while, but it's coming together."
As a six-year-old, Wild Chap has now had six wins and 11 other placings in 34 career starts.
Four of those victories came at Canterbury over the 1550m.
"He obviously loves Canterbury, everyone calls him a track specialist, but his runs elsewhere have been great as well," Lazzarini said.
"It looks like he's been up for a long time, but we've spaced out his runs and kept him a bit fresh throughout and he took his chance."
It was a stellar day for Kembla Grange, with Hope In Your Heart claiming the Group 3 Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle as well.
The Epsom Handicap is on October 1 at Royal Randwick, with Chris Waller's Fangirl a futures favourite at $6.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
