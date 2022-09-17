Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kembla Grange trainer Brett Lazzarini's shot at $1m Epsom mile with Wild Chap

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated September 17 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Reece Jones and trainer Brett Lazzarini enjoy the Cameron Handicap presentation at Newcastle on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kembla Grange trainer Brett Lazzarini will take a shot at the Group 1 Epsom with Wild Chap, after taking out Friday's black-type Cameron Handicap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.