Find your face at the Wollongong 2022 community day

There couldn't have been two sports stars more suitable to kick off Wollongong's UCI world championship experience than Cadel Evans and Emma McKeon.
Evans, a four-time Olympian and Tour de France winner, and McKeon, a homegrown swimming legend, sent thousands of cyclists on their way in the first of three community rides through Wollongong's CBD on Saturday.
The ride gave fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride on a world championship course, with riders even beating the pros to the track.
Among the thousands of registered participants was St George Illawarra Dragons player George Burgess, Wollongong Councillor Ann Martin, and even UCI President David Lappartient swapped his suit for lycra to join in on the fun.
