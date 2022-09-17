Three years later, via Adelaide and Perth, tenacious guard Kevin White will return to the Illawarra Hawks this season as an injury replacement for Daniel Grida.
Grida suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out for three months, after missing most of last season.
As result, White and veteran Tim Coenraad boarded the plane for Darwin for the NBL Blitz pre-season competition in Darwin on Saturday morning.
The Hawks campaign at the Blitz starts against Melbourne United on Sunday night.
"You won't find a better teammate or clubman than Kev," Hawks general manager of basketball Mat Campbell said.
"His career speaks for itself, and his experience will be a welcome addition to our young and developing roster.
"Kevin's professionalism and attention to detail will complement the high standards our leadership group continues to set. We look forward to seeing him back in Hawks' colours this weekend and in the season proper."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.