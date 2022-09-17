It's finally here: the biggest event to ever come to Wollongong.
Over 1000 riders from across the globe and thousands more visitors, support crew and media workers have descended on our coastal city for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
It is only the 10th time the event has been held outside Europe in its 101-year history and just the second time it has been held in the southern hemisphere, with Geelong having hosted in 2010.
Picture-perfect weather on Saturday (with the exception of a brief noon shower) made for a glorious start to the event.
Wollongong's deputy lord mayor Tania Brown accepted the official Union Cycliste Internationale Bike City Label on behalf of the city from UCI president David Lappartient.
It was last year that Wollongong was named a Bike City, an initiative of the world cycling governing body that supports and rewards places that not only host UCI events but invest in community cycling, infrastructure and programs.
From noon, members of the public got the opportunity to test out part of the course with the community rides.
Homegrown Olympic champion swimmer Emma McKeon and Australian Tour de France winner Cadel Evans flagged the start of the first ride, which took in a 3.9-kilometre circuit along the foreshore, Corrimal Street and Crown Street.
Anyone aged 12 and over was invited to take on the course for the first stint, then came the all-abilities and family rides, which covered a shorter 2.3-kilometre circuit.
Among the riders was St George Illawarra Dragons star George Burgess, who was keen to get involved in the action on the first day of the UCI event.
He completed a lap of the community ride, which he jokingly told the Mercury was a "good bit of training in the off season".
Burgess then took his family to his home ground at WIN Stadium which had been transformed into the 'Festival of Sport' for the day.
Community riders were allowed to do as many or as few laps of the circuit as they liked, with multiple entry and exit points along the way if they needed a break.
The rides were a hit, with hundreds of people taking part over the course of the afternoon.
The fan zone at Lang Park was a popular spot on Saturday afternoon as people took advantage of the warmth and the sunshine to grab a drink, listen to music and soak in the atmosphere.
Among the crowd was Mike Tomalaris, well-known journalist, TV presenter and all-round cycling enthusiast.
Having covered the Tour de France for 27 years, he will now commentate the UCI Road World Championships for the coming week.
If anyone appreciates the scale and importance of this event it's Mike Tomalaris.
"World cycling is huge around the world... so to have cycling here in Australia, in our very own backyard is amazing," he said.
Mr Tomalaris encapsulated the significance of the event coming to Wollongong perfectly when he said: "The riders who will compete over the eight-day carnival are household names in Europe.
"Normally we would have to travel halfway around the world to see them, but they're travelling halfway around the world to race on our soil".
Wollongong locals Mikayla Jones, Abbey Thomas, Sharnie McLean, Victoria Nourie and Ariah Yeo were also down at Lang Park.
"Our street's blocked off so we thought we'd come down and check it out and enjoy it a bit," Ariah said.
They were pleasantly surprised with the set-up.
"It's actually so cool," Ariah said.
The group were appreciative of the show the weather put on, too.
"It's a beautiful day for it," Abbey said.
Also down at the fan zone were Robin Hinschen, Stuart Barnes, and Diane and David Beswick, also of Wollongong.
The self-described social cyclists came down for the community ride, completing three laps of the circuit.
They were looking forward to the week ahead.
"For sure we're excited about it," Diane said.
"I think it's great, great for the city," Stuart said.
They said they would like to see something like the community ride held annually as a fundraiser for a good cause, such as the hospital.
East Corrimal cyclist Glen Winter said he was excited to be at Lang Park for the first day of the UCI.
"It's a once in a lifetime event," he said.
To celebrate Mr Winter bought a UCI cap to commemorate the day the world championships came to Wollongong.
Away from the course, the giant inflatable artworks installed in Crown Street were getting a lot of attention at the weekend.
The stunning weather and eye-catching art brought Wollongong residents and visitors to the city centre to admire the exhibition.
One visitor from Canberra said: "The exhibition is colourful, makes you feel good and is happening on an international cycling race weekend so it's a great addition to the ambience of Wollongong".
Businesses all throughout Crown Street are donning new looks to get into the UCI spirit.
Kikiee's Restaurant owner Kire Toskovski told the Mercury he had completely changed the whole restaurant for the event.
"We've made the restaurant more user friendly with outdoor seating," he said.
"It's very comfortable. it's very laid back."
Like many along Crown Street, the restaurant is decorated in UCI branded colours and decorations.
Last week, Wollongong 2022 chief executive officer Stu Taggart said the business program had been one of the great successes of the event, with about 200 businesses having registered to get UCI paraphernalia for display.
Residents have also gotten on board, displaying flags on balconies and in front yards both on and off the course.
In Campbell Street there was even some chalk art on the footpath, including some support for our country's own team with a prominent 'GO AUS!' emblazoned on the concrete.
There was also more than just cycling on offer for children wanting to get active, with the Festival of Sport at WIN Stadium.
Kids could try their hand at more than 10 sports and activities, including archery, a mini ninja course, cricket, and soccer.
The celebration continues into Saturday night, with the Spin Fest Beach Party kicking off at 5pm.
The free gig will feature Electric Fields, Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramara and True Vibenation, with a Junkyard Beats drum finale.
