University of Wollongong researchers have been awarded Future Fellowships by the Australian Research Council to fund their projects.
The successful researchers, including Professor Karen Charlton, Professor Thomas Astell-Burt, Dr Fuchun Guow and Associate Professor Jiakun Liu, have been awarded almost $4M.
Future Fellowships are awarded to outstanding mid-career researchers to undertake innovative research in areas of national importance.
Professor Karen Charlton, is an internationally recognised nutrition scientist.
She was awarded her ARC Future Fellowship and funding of $1,066,940 over four years for her project, "Creating a sustainable, healthy, and equitable food system".
"Urgent action is needed to reduce the environmental impact of the food system in Australia," Professor Charlton said.
"Current food production methods and dietary patterns are unsustainable in ensuring supply and supporting human and planetary health. What is needed is a more local approach to food systems and livelihoods.
"This project aims to develop a 'paddock-to-plate' food strategy in regional NSW that can be up-scaled to other areas."
Professor Thomas Astell-Burt's Future Fellowship project, is looking at strategies to reduce loneliness.
"Generating evidence for nature-based strategies to reduce loneliness", aims to develop effective and scalable community-focussed solutions to the loneliness epidemic and has been awarded funding of $1,046,924 over four years.
"Loneliness and despair are reportedly increasing due to social and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Professor Astell-Burt said.
"Governments in Australia and elsewhere are investing in community greening to improve liveability and to combat climate change; this is a major opportunity for positive change.
"Connecting with nature may be an effective way we can reconnect with each other and reduce loneliness and despair."
Dr Fuchun Guo's project, "Provably Secure Cryptography Techniques: Effective, Elegant, and Economic", has received $884,889 in funding over four years and will support Australia's cybersecurity needs.
"Digital technology such as mobile computing, cloud computing and the Internet-of-Things, which continue to provide services that make our lives better, rely on cryptography to protect security," Dr Guo said.
"This project will produce new cryptography technologies and approaches to secure software applications, mobile devices, cloud computing and critical infrastructure."
Associate Professor Jiakun Liu was awarded a Future Fellowship worth $933,636 over four years for his project, "Monge-Ampere type equations and their applications".
"The Monge-Ampere equation is an archetype of fully nonlinear partial dierential equations with a wide range of applications," Associate Professor Liu said.
"This project will tackle mathematical problems, leading to new image recognition techniques that can be practically applied to develop safer autonomous vehicles, robotics and more powerful security systems.
"Working with engineers and computer scientists, we will develop optimal algorithms that enable such innovations. This will place Australia at the forefront of the global artificial-intelligence and robotics development race, which is essential to our sovereign capability in security and defence."
