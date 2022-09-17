Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Four researchers from UOW have been named as ARC Future Fellows and their projects will get a $4M injection

By Louise Negline
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:56am, first published September 17 2022 - 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable food research project, UOW's nutritional epidemiologist Professor Karen Charlton. Picture: Supplied

University of Wollongong researchers have been awarded Future Fellowships by the Australian Research Council to fund their projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.