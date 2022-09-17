See who was at the Spin Fest beach party at North Beach

A community day to thank Wollongong for hosting the UCI world championships has been capped off with a party at North Beach.
Residents appeared to bunker down for the first day of road closures, with the streets around the race ring deserted and Crown Street Mall a "ghost town", according to one shop manager.
But those who ventured out to attend the Wollongong 2022 community ride and Spin Fest Beach Party were rewarded with a great family day out.
"Lang Park was not as busy as we'd expected and everything was really well organised," Woonona resident Gayle Hull said.
"We stopped by the beach party on the way home.
"It was also very quiet but it was stating to fill up as we left.
"It was a beautiful evening for a beach party."
Award-winning duo Electric Fields is headlining the event during the city-wide celebration as part of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
The free event on Saturday night also includes live favourites Caravna Sun, Emily Wurramara, and True Vibenation.
A food truck market has been set-up in the Cliff Road car park, with roving entertainers and circus artists bringing our iconic beach to life.
