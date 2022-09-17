Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Driver charged over crash that left five teens injured

Updated September 17 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews had to cut apart the vehicle to free one of the teens, who was a back seat passenger.

The driver of a car that crashed injuring five teenagers in Sydney's south-west on Friday has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.