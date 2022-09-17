Driver charged over crash that left five teens injured

The driver of a car that crashed injuring five teenagers in Sydney's south-west on Friday has been charged.
Emergency services were called to Stoney Creek Road in Beverly Hills about 6am following reports a Honda Accord had smashed into a pole.
Two girls, both aged 16, were taken to St George Hospital in stable conditions, while two boys, aged 15 and 16, were taken to Liverpool Hospital in stable conditions.
One boy has been released from hospital as the three other passengers remain under medical care.
The 18-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing and treatment.
On Saturday, officers from the crash investigation unit charged him with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm, cause bodily injury in charge of motor vehicle (x3), and drive whilst suspended.
He was refused bail and will appear via a bedside hearing on Sunday.
