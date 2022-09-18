Special HARS flyover has everyone looking skywards

The focus might have been the UCI World Road Championships but a special air show commemorating the end of the Vietnam war had people looking skyward on Saturday.
Vietnam-era former RAAF and RAN aircraft from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) circled over the region to recognise Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam war.
"We had about 350 people out to Corrimal to the Corrimal Rangers sports ground to commemorate the end of Australians' involvement in the Vietnam war," Event co-ordinator Michael Hough said.
"Apart from a burst of heavy rain on the day, the ceremony was a big success."
A former RAN Iroquois (Huey) 898 landed at the oval in the morning and was open for the public to inspect.
A de Havilland Caribou transport aircraft, a C-47 Dakota and a former Navy marine surveillance Grumman Tracker conducted the tribute flyover.
