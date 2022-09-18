Illawarra Mercury
HARS flyover commemorates the end of the Vietnam war

Updated September 18 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:30am
Special HARS flyover has everyone looking skywards

The focus might have been the UCI World Road Championships but a special air show commemorating the end of the Vietnam war had people looking skyward on Saturday.

