A fire has destroyed a home in Tarrawanna last night.
About 9.30pm emergency services received calls of a house fire in Meads Avenue, Tarrawanna.
Reports included that a person may be trapped inside.
Due to the number of calls, Fire and Rescue NSW responded with four pumps.
Upon arrival, emergency services found the single storey house engulfed in flames with a large amount of smoke coming out of the dwelling.
All of those inside were able to get out of the house and fire fighters were able to get the blaze under control.
A large amount of asbestos was found on site however fire crews were able to contain any risk.
One woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.
Investigations as to the cause of the fire are continuing.
