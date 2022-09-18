Wollongong Olympic coach Matt Bailey is steeled for the challenge as he prepares to steer his side into finals in his first year at the helm of the Illawarra Premier League club.
Olympic locked in second spot on the table with a 4-2 victory over Port Kembla on Friday night, setting up a mouth-watering qualifying final against Bailey's former team Bulli this weekend.
Bailey led the Balls Paddock outfit to two league titles and a grand final during his successful stint at Bulli, before making a shock exit ahead of the 2019 Bampton Cup final. After a couple of years away from the Premier League, he was then unveiled as Olympic's new head coach in February.
It seems fitting that the two sides will now meet in finals, however, Bailey remains focused at the task at hand.
"From a team perspective, we finished the season really well. We played against the top four sides in the last four weeks and got great results against all of them. We beat the teams that we have to beat in the next couple of weeks, which puts us in good stead," Bailey said.
"We've had a couple of close games against Bulli so far this year, but I think finals are different. It's about being up for those one-off games, and we're certainly happy with where we're at going into the game. But Bulli have a really good team dynamic and culture across the club, they're always competitive.
"We're certainly well aware of what they can do, and we've got to come up with a strategy that can hopefully get over them this weekend."
While premiers Wollongong United will enjoy a week off, Coniston will meet Cringila in the Premier League's elimination final. The Lions booked their ticket to the finals after upsetting United 1-0 on Friday night, while 'Cono' claimed a 5-2 victory over Bulli.
"It was a good win tonight, the boys showed good determination," Cringila midfielder Ben Zucco said.
"We had an incentive, and we came here and did the job. United are a great outfit, they've set the benchmark for the year, so we're pretty happy with the result."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
