Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

BlueScope begins koala tree planting as it releases sustainability report

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlueScope and Symbio staff planting the first of thousands of trees at the steelworks which will feed koalas in Helensburgh. Picture by Adam McLean

The first seedlings of the roughly 300 trees that will be planted on BlueScope lands to provide feed for koalas at Symbio Wildlife Park are in the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.