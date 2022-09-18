The first seedlings of the roughly 300 trees that will be planted on BlueScope lands to provide feed for koalas at Symbio Wildlife Park are in the ground.
A ceremony was held at the former Commonwealth Rolling Mills site on Friday to mark the occasion with 40 BlueScope Innovation lab employees joining staff from Symbio to nurture the saplings.
Once mature, the trees will provide much needed fodder for 11 koalas and four joeys at Symbio, with one koala needing about 1000 eucalyptus trees over its lifetime.
BlueScope plans to plant 10,000 trees across its landholdings
The planting comes as BlueScope pursues a greener vision for much of the Port Kembla steelworks site.
The location where the planting occurred is part of BlueScope's masterplan to transform 200 hectares of surplus land. In June, BlueScope tipped Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) to come up with a vision for the site.
"Given the significant size of our surplus land identified for the Master Plan work, there will be plenty of scope to accommodate green spaces and community projects," a BlueScope spokesperson said.
"This community partnership with Symbio is completely aligned with those principles."
Quite a number of partnerships will be needed if BlueScope is to achieve its vision of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2050.
The company has set its 2018 emissions as the baseline, with the company producing 10,670 kilotonnes of CO2 equivalent that year - roughly equivalent to the total amount of Co2 equivalent emissions produced by Luxembourg.
In its sustainability report, released last Tuesday, BlueScope sets out the path by which it aims to achieve net zero emissions and its progress to date.
While finding efficiencies in energy usage, swapping to low carbon energy sources and using more scrap make some impact, the bulk of the heavy lifting when it comes to decarbonisation will be technologies not yet available.
"While critical technologies that will help to enable net zero GHG emissions in the steelmaking sector are generally still at an early stage of technical and commercial readiness, BlueScope recognises the need to identify the most promising technology opportunities and build these options into our abatement plans, so they can be adopted once they are feasible," the report states.
At Port Kembla, the company is trialling using alternative fuels in steelmaking including biochar - a type of charcoal - exploring the use of hydrogen and investing in startups such as Wollongong based Hysata to deliver low-emissions technologies.
But with much of these technologies still in the early development stage, as BlueScope acknowledges, the company will need to plant more than a few thousand trees to reach its dedcarbonisation goal.
