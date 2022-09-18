Wollongong registrar's final warning to man after alleged AVO breach

Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong registrar's last warning to Kevin James Charleston after alleged AVO breach

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2022 - 5:54am, first published 3:00am
A registrar has given a Nowra man one last chance to "do the right thing" after he was allegedly caught hiding behind the door of a person who he is prohibited from contacting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

