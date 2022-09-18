Wollongong registrar's final warning to man after alleged AVO breach

A registrar has given a Nowra man one last chance to "do the right thing" after he was allegedly caught hiding behind the door of a person who he is prohibited from contacting in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Wollongong Local Court heard if Kevin James Charleston, 34, breached his bail conditions one more time, he would be jailed.
About 6:50am on Sunday, police attended a Nowra address to locate Charleston by virtue of an arrest warrant, but the home was boarded up due to renovations and he was not inside.
Police attended another Nowra address after making several inquiries with people who indicated Charleston had been staying with a woman known to him, who he was prohibited from contacting due to an apprehended violence order (AVO) in place to protect her.
After knocking on the door, the woman answered and told police Charleston wasn't there.
However police entered by virtue of the warrant and allegedly found Charleston hiding behind a door in one of the bedrooms.
He was handcuffed and allegedly used his body weight to push officers around after he was taken away.
Charleston was charged with contravening an AVO and resisting a police officer in the execution of duty.
A few hours after his arrest, he fronted Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells, wrapped in a blanket with no shirt on.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed Charleston's application for bail and pointed to his history of resisting police and breaching AVO orders.
Registrar Paul West said Charleston was not assisted by his lengthy record of domestic violence-related offences but granted him bail and tightened his conditions.
"In ordinary circumstances, I would not grant bail but I don't think it would serve justice to detain him today," Mr West said.
"This bail will come with a warning, this is your absolute last chance for you to show you can do the right thing ... if there is one more breach you will go into custody."
No formal pleas were entered on Sunday.
He will appear at Nowra Local Court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
