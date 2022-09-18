Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rider skidded through Wollongong intersection on 'stolen' motorbike: police

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was granted bail and will front Wollongong Local Court on October 25.

An unlicensed rider will front court after he allegedly skidded through a Wollongong intersection on a suspected stolen motorbike on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.