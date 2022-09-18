An unlicensed rider will front court after he allegedly skidded through a Wollongong intersection on a suspected stolen motorbike on Saturday night.
Police said the 31-year-old caught their attention about 6pm after they spotted him riding past on an unregistered motorbike without a helmet on.
Officers turned and followed the rider who had gone through the intersection of Church and Campbell streets.
However, he allegedly abandoned the motorbike nearby and attempted to flee the scene but was quickly detained by police at a neighbouring property.
The man was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with use an unregistered motor vehicle on the road, use an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed rider, and goods in personal custody suspected as being stolen.
He was granted bail and will front Wollongong Local Court on October 25.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
