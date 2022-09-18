Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle crash at West Wollongong intersection

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:44am
Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle crash at West Wollongong

A multi-vehicle crash at a Wollongong intersection has caused heavy traffic conditions on Sunday.

