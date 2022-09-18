Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle crash at West Wollongong

A multi-vehicle crash at a Wollongong intersection has caused heavy traffic conditions on Sunday.
Transport Management Centre reported the crash started about 11:30am on the M1 Princes Motorway approaching Mount Keira Road in West Wollongong.
The site has since been cleared as at midday, however traffic remains delayed.
Southbound traffic is impacted and drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
