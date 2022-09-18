Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Photos
Wollongong 2022

Ellen Van Dijk pips Australian Grace Brown in the women's time trial at 2022 UCI World Championships

By Jordan Warren
Updated September 18 2022 - 4:17am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Brown, on the course back in June

Wollongong's first world champion is officially Dutch rider Ellen Van Dijk, breaking the heart of Australian Grace Brown, who put in a phenomenal performance in the UCI World Championships women's time trial on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.