Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

What days can the Illawarra expect rain during 2022 UCI Road World Championships race week?

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 18 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong welcomed spectators and riders from around the world with spectacular blue skies and rolling waves at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.