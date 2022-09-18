Wollongong welcomed spectators and riders from around the world with spectacular blue skies and rolling waves at the weekend.
And while the sunshine will remain for Monday and Tuesday, rainy weather is tipped to kick into gear for the rest of the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau has predicted cloudy weather and a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, with 15 to 25mm forecast.
This means wet conditions are expected for the UCI Road World Championships Team Time Trial Mixed Relay race, which kicks off at Market Street from 2:20pm.
As the rainy weather sets in Thursday, riders will have a chance to practice getting used to the conditions during a scheduled training day, with up to 20mm expected.
Rainfall is likely on Friday, but only up to 8mm is expected for the Men Junior Road Race at 8:15am and the Men U23 Road Race at 1pm.
Wet conditions are expected to ease for the Women Junior Road Race and Women Elite Road Race on Saturday, with only up to 3mm forecast at this stage.
Temperatures are set to hover around 20 degrees all week, according to the Bureau.
An active marine wind warning is in place for the Illawarra as at Sunday afternoon.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
