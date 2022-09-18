Building his own home in Albion Park, self-described gym bro Trent Large said he took the plunge and decided to create his own gym.
"All your standard gym equipment, leg press, leg extension, squat rack, chest press, lat pulldown, a couple of cable machines," he said.
Mr Large ordered the equipment late last year from Wollongong-based gym equipment supplier District Fitness Equipment and after paying just over $18,000, nearly 12 months on he hasn't received a single piece.
And he isn't alone.
Mr Large is part of a group of gym owners, home gym builders and fitness enthusiasts who say District Fitness Equipment took their orders and has left them with almost nothing.
The group, which includes more than 20 members, includes people who paid thousands of dollars for equipment that never showed up, in one case more than $100,000 to start a new gym.
Fairy Meadow gym owner Taylor Atkins is one of those.
"We got to a point where we had saved a little bit of money, and we were ready to kind of make a few of the bigger purchases," she said. "Gym equipment is very expensive, we had finally saved a little bit and decided that it was time."
Ms Atkins chose to purchase the equipment, including a leg extension hamstring curl and a four stack cable machine as well as a pendulum squat, from a local out of a desire to support Illawarra businesses and in case anything went wrong.
After the purchase, Ms Atkins was able to pick up the pendulum squat from District Fitness owner Gabriel Knaup, but was told the rest of the equipment was delayed.
"We were supposed to get a set of cable attachments in early July, and it just kept getting pushed back, by another two weeks and another two weeks. [Gabriel] made it sound like he was also frustrated by the process."
After getting in contact with the manufacturer of the equipment, Ms Atkins found her order had never been placed.
This left Ms Atkins out of pocket by about $5,000, and soon she began to hear from others in a similar situation.
"I'm in a group chat with the other gym owners that are involved, there's another guy who's lost over 100 grand," she said.
That guy is Mathew Fisk.
The 24-year-old was running a transport business but decided on a career change and started planning to open a gym.
"It's been a passion for a while, I wanted to get off the tools and do something a bit more enjoyable," he said.
After finding a space in Morisset, on the Central Coast, Mr Fisk began working with a friend to set up the gym.
"I knew nothing about the gym industry, all the equipment and behind the scenes stuff."
Mr Fisk started speaking with Gabriel Knaup from District Fitness Equipment.
"I thought, These guys are helping me set the gym up, they gave me some advice so I'll run with them for equipment. And then I ended up putting in an order for all the gym gear."
All up, Mr Fisk put down an order worth $105,000 - he's yet to see a single piece of equipment.
"I was getting updates from Gabriel, so I thought all was tracking all right. Towards the end the communication dropped off."
The news that Mr Fisk had sensed was coming was delivered in a call from a liquidator - he was not going to get any of the equipment he ordered as the business was already in debt.
According to ASIC registers, District Fitness Equipment went into liquidation in August this year. It's unclear how much money the company owes to its creditors.
The Illawarra Mercury attempted to contact Mr Knaup and District Fitness Equipment but public phone numbers were disconnected and emails to the address bounced back.
Some of those who had purchased equipment through District are hoping to arrange for equipment that was purchased from the manufacturer but never delivered to be shipped to Australia, at their cost. But for Mr Fisk, the damage has already been done.
"It's been an enormous hit to my business. I've had to get loans to get more equipment just so I could open my doors. It's a s-t situation."
Ms Atkins said she felt the impact physically.
"My dad and my brother were helping me and I just burst into tears."
Mr Large, who is nearing the completion of his house, has reached acceptance.
"My fiance is pretty distressed. I convinced her to let me order all this equipment and then all of a sudden, we've lost $18,000 and we have no gym equipment," he said.
"We're in a situation where there's nothing we can do about it, we just have to live with it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.