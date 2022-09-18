If you're headed into Wollongong for the start of the working week, there are a few things to remember.
Don't forget there are road closures and that a number of car parks in the CBD are closed.
Wollongong City Council has close part or all of three car parks in the city CBD between September 12 and 25.
Here's what you can expect on Monday, September 19:
If you managed to get through the weekend OK, remembering that there are main routes open ... you should be OK today.
But it is the first day of the working week and traffic will be significantly busier at peak periods.
The event will start at Market Street and finish at Marine Drive in Wollongong. Roads around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville will be closed from 11:30am to 6pm.
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open until Friday, September 23.
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Why not ditch the car and catch a train?
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Kembla Grange racecourse - Princes Highway Kembla Grange
Fred Finch park - Berkeley
Bulli Showground - Grevillea Park Road, Bulli
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.
The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
The men's under 23 cyclists are out on the course for their time trial from 1.20pm.
With several technical turns and a searing final sprint, fans can expect to see future elite champions arise from the pack during this event.
The winner wiuill be known by 5pm.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
