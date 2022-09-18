The Nathan Fien era at Collegians is officially at an end following Saturday's Presidents Cup loss to Hills and Collies boss Bruce Prior admits it will be a monumental task replacing the three-time premiership-winner.
The Dogs trailed the Ron Massey Cup premiers 14-6 at halftime but clawed back to within two in the second half before being outlasted 26-16 to bow out of the post-season tournament.
It drew the curtain on Fien's time that saw the Dogs claim the 2017, 2019 and 2022 Illawarra League crowns, with Prior saying it's a legacy that sits in the very top echelons of the club's decorated history.
"The old saying is you leave a place in better shape than you found it and Nathan Fien's done that for Collegians in spades," Prior said.
"We've had some great coaches, Neil Ballinger won three premierships and Gavin Clinch won a couple, all good coaches in their own right in their opwn era but in the modern game he brought a level to our club that I haven't seen in more than 50 years now.
"He's not just a great coach he was an excellent people manager. He was strong on the juniors from the get-go, he was never afraid to give young blokes a go and he's stood by everything he's done.
"People underestimate what he's done in the game and to have him come back to our club, win three premierships and leave it in the best shape we've ever been in, speaks volumes of the person he is.
"I can't say it strongly enough, he's been fantastic. He bought in here and embraced our club and to say it's sad to se him leave is a gross understatement."
It's a tough act to follow, but Prior said the club will be moving quickly to lock in a successor.
"We're having a look, we've narrowed it down to two or three but we've got to go through a process," Prior said.
"We're hoping to have tied up in the next week and a half or so. Even though he's left I'll be getting Nathan's opinion on who he thinks and we'll go from there.
"It's going to be a tough gig whoever we get coming after that. All the players we have spoken to, even without a coach in place, are all keen to come back and that speaks to the legacy Nathan's left behind at the club.
"We're resigned to the fact we'll lose a couple but it's hard to go forward in regards to signing blokes until we have a coach so that's the absolute priority."
