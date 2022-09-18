Illawarra Mercury
End of an era as Nathan Fien departs Illawarra League premiers Collegians

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:57am, first published 3:08am
Nathan Fien is moving on after overseeing three premierships at Collegians. Picture by Anna Warr

The Nathan Fien era at Collegians is officially at an end following Saturday's Presidents Cup loss to Hills and Collies boss Bruce Prior admits it will be a monumental task replacing the three-time premiership-winner.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

