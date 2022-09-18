Police are calling on the public to help them find Corrimal teenager Leilani Grimes.
Leilani, 13 was last seen at Corrimal Railway Station at 9.10pm on Friday, September 16.
When family and friends were not able to get in touch with Leilani, her absence was reported to police and officers began searching for her.
Police hold concerns for Leilani due to her age.
Leilani is of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 165cm tall, medium build, brown eyes and wears her dark brown hair often in a bun.
Leilani was last seen wearing a Tommy HIlfiger-branded sweatshirt, a royal blue undershirt, black tracksuit pants, black shoes and silver hoop earrings.
Police say Leilani often frequents the Wollongong area.
Anyone with information about Leilani is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.