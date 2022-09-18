Truck crash site at bottom of Bulli Pass cleared

The Princes Highway has been cleared but traffic remains heavy after an earlier truck crash at the bottom of Bulli Pass.
A small tipper truck towing an excavator rolled at the bottom of Bulli Pass about 7am.
The highway was closed southbound for a couple of hours, with motorists advised to instead head north on Lawrence Hargrave Drive and use the roundabout at Prince Street to turn around and travel south.
The site has now been cleared.
Paramedics attended and treated a man in his 20s for a laceration to his face and minor head injuries.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.