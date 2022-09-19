South Coast country music festival to round out school holidays

Eight of Australia's finest country music stars have been lined up for a new family-friendly festival on the South Coast for the last weekend of the school holidays.
Brooke McClymont, Adam Eckersley, Shane Nicholson, Fanny Lumsden, Luke O'Shea and Amber Lawrence are some of the top talent to perform at Shoalhaven - Let's Celebrate, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on October 8 and 9.
Tickets are only $9 for the music festival part of the event, due to help from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional Fund.
Audiences on Saturday night will also be treated to country stars Hinterland, Darlinghurst and more, before the music continues on the main stage Sunday afternoon following the "family fun day".
From 10am to 3pm the venue's forecourt will host free entertainment including line dancing, food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting and acoustic music.
For more information, visit: www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.