Amazing country views in Jamberoo

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Up size, down size, Wynchmore could be your right size.
The stunning view from Saddleback Mountain to the Jamberoo escarpment is just one of the reasons you will enjoy living here.
This 9 acre (3.8ha) property is ideal for the equestrian enthusiasts or just an opportunity to live in the country and enjoy the quiet.
The enchanting tree-lined entrance opens up to a serene valley vista for people and horses alike.
The very substantial home comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two ensuites) and open plan living/dining/kitchen space with country views across the valley.
There is a formal lounge room with bay window, open fireplace, timber floors, ducted air-conditioning throughout and internal access from the double garage plus mud room for those wet days.
The equestrian infrastructure includes individual fenced paddocks with day stables plus water and a dam.
The barn has two stables, a covered wash area, feed store, tack room and horse float bay.
Stored water capacity is 100,000 litres while farm equipment can be stored in the separate single garage and free-standing workshop.
An opportunity to find your fit for country enjoyment.
