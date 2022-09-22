Experience Velocity Falls Advertising Feature

This season, Jamberoo Action Park launches Velocity Falls - a new water ride precinct featuring a variety of thrilling rides and attractions. The biggest, newest rides of their type in Australia and among the biggest and best in the world!



Velocity Falls (including Octo Racer and The Stinger) feature 10 different experiences including zero gravity drops and head to head racing.



Other rides include:



*The Perfect Storm - surrounded by thunder and lightning, you'll travel through three tornados, deep inside one of the tallest, longest, most exciting water rides in the world

*The Funnel Web - at speeds up to 30km you'll twist and turn before entering the spider's lair - a giant funnel beside the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD funnel web spider sculpture.

*The Taipan - enter the belly of the snake for a high intensity thrill as your raft twirls down a tubular waterslide in and out of darkness

*Banjo's Billabong - the largest aqua play structure built in the southern hemisphere with over 200 water cannons and six water slides all drenched by two huge buckets that tip 1800 litres over the structure every few minutes

*Outback Bay - one of the largest wave pools in NSW, this is for bodysurfing with the 1.5 metre high waves or relax on the deck chairs

*Billabong Beach - at a warm 26 degrees all season long, the little ones can gallivant around the beach in shallow pools, mini water slides and fun water jets

*The Rock - challenge your fear of heights! Stand on a whopping 5m high launching pad before plunging feet first into a deep water pool below

*Surf Hill - a speed slide with an 18m drop and wave like rollers, race your friends in eight lanes of action

*Rapid River - riders on rubber rafts travel the river's course meeting bucking rapids, cascading waterfalls and waves up to 1.5m high

*The Chairlift - the first ever installation at Jamberoo and still popular, offering remarkable views

*The Bobsled - choose from one of two tracks and control your own speed and the action

Jamberoo Action Park's many places to eat provide all you need to keep the fun going.

Food stops include Bombora Seafood, burgers from the Burger Barn, ice creams, coffees and other treats from Bombora Scoop.

For those who prefer to bring their own lunch, various picnic areas and gas barbecues are available for hire.

Take a piece of the action home from the Souvenir Shop or Surf Shack.

Admission into the Park covers all rides and attractions and parking is free.