Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Opinion

How we navigated road closures and got around the city amid UCI races

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closures have meant a bit of extra planning to make family life run smoothly this week.

Like many residents, I've been a bit daunted about UCI week and how my family would manage to get around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.