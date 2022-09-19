Illawarra Shoalhaven not regional as Labor promises 500 paramedics

The Illawarra Shoalhaven health district will not benefit from an extra 500 paramedics promised by NSW Labor at the weekend under a pledge to take pressure off rural and regional hospitals.
Instead, the office of Labor health spokesman Ryan Park said the district - which stretches from Helensburgh to North Durras on the South Coast - would receive an allocation from the current government's June budget commitment to employ 1,850 new paramedics.
On the weekend, Opposition Leader Chris Minns promised "structural reform of the delivery of health care services across NSW" starting with a $150 million commitment to fund an additional 500 rural and regional paramedics.
This workforce - prompted by the parliamentary inquiry into rural, regional and remote health services - will be spread across areas with the most need, to be determined following consultation with health professionals, Labor said.
Mr Minns also said Labor, if elected in March, would be working to upskill new and existing paramedics to intensive care and extended care paramedics to allow them to deliver more life-saving and compassionate care, and ease pressure on hospitals.
He highlighted that ambulance response times had been trending down in NSW.
The latest data from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) for the April to June 2022 quarter found that patients waited longer than ever for ambulances.
For the highest priority life threatening callouts, only 57.6 per cent meet the clinical benchmark - down from 72.6 per cent 12 years ago.
Labor said the issue was worse outside cities, with 58.9 per cent of callouts meeting the 10-minute benchmark in metro areas, but only 54.7 per cent reaching it in rural areas.
According to the BHI results, the median response time for the highest priority life threatening callouts in Wollongong, Dapto, Shellharbour and Kiama was 8.8 minutes, while in the Shoalhaven it was 9.9 minutes.
For emergency "lights and sirens" cases, Shellharbour and Kiama patients waited longer than the state average - with half waiting more than 17 minutes. The data also showed less than one third (32.5 per cent) of Shellharbour and Kiama emergency cases were reached within the 15 minute benchmark.
This was the fifth slowest result in regional NSW, and lower than the state average of 35 per cent. One in ten emergency patients in this part of the region waited more than 37 minutes.
In Dapto-Port Kembla, the median time to reach emergency patients was 16 minutes, while in Wollongong it was 14 minutes - faster than the state average. However, bed block, where ambulances are stuck waiting to unload patients as the emergency department is full, is a big problem in Wollongong.
The Illawarra has often fallen into a confusing gap when it comes to its classification as metropolitan or regional.
While Wollongong Hospital is classed as one of the state's major health facilities, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District is classified by NSW Health as a regional LHD.
Mr Park said rural and regional areas were "in desperate need of an injection of resources to fix the mess, and the shortages crippling our health network".
"It's like going to work with one hand tied behind your back," he said.
"This Government has had 12 years - and they've failed to address chronic issues in our health system. This has meant chronic shortages and an overstretched and overwhelmed ambulance network across the state."
In June, the Perrottet government announced funding over four years to provide NSW with 1,858 extra paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors.
The government also announced that it would build 30 new ambulance stations across the state, with the first roll out including a new station at Warilla.
