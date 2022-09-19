A Norwegian rider was celebrating for a second straight day after Soren Waerenskjold beat all-comers to be crowned men's Under 23 individual time-trial world champion.
The 22-year-old's victory on Monday came hot on the heels of fellow countryman Tobias S Foss producing a flawless ride to win the men's individual time-trial on the opening day of the UCI 2022 Road World Championships.
Waerenskjold himself was almost flawless as he pulled out all stops to beat the very fast time of Leo Hayter, recording a time of 34.13.40 minutes at an average speed of 50.5 kilometres per hour.
Reigning U23 European time-trial champion Alec Segaert fell just short of adding a world championship, finishing in second place.
The Belgian looked on track to peg the Norwegian back after a powerful first lap but couldn't match the time in the second lap and had to settle for silver, ahead of Great Britain rider Leo Hayter.
The bronze medal for Hayter was extra special, as it was the first medal won by a British rider in this event, since it started in 1996.
The 21-year-old's performance in Wollongong on Monday caps a good couple of days for the Hayter family, with older brother Ethan Hayter finishing fourth in the men's individual time-trial the day before.
The older sibling was well placed to win on the opening day of the UCI 2022 Road World Championships, but lost valuable time when his bike chain came off.
But Monday belonged to the Norwegian young gun Waerenskjold, who won world championship gold a year after finishing fourth in the same race last year.
"To be honest I'm a little bit shaky right now. It's my last year and I knew I had to put down the best effort that I could. I feel kind of empty but it is a big relief and I'm really happy to take the win," he said moments after his victory.
"I got some tips from Tobias [Foss] yesterday. He said you have to save a little bit of power for the climbs and use the downhills and just go a little bit easier to get some more power and to also save some energy for the last lap.
"It was a good race for me."
Waerenskjold said he was a bit concerned while in the hot seat watching Belgian Segaert make his late run.
"I was super worried. He had a good start but I knew I had a good last lap," he said.
"At the end i was a little bit unsure and had a lot of emotions going through my head.
"You go from second to first to second thinking you are going to lose ... it was a lot of ups and downs but when I saw the red numbers I was pretty happy and relieved."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
