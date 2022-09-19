15-year-old accused of driving stolen car across lawns in Warilla

Police have charged a teenage boy and issued cautions to four others following a police pursuit in Warilla on Sunday morning.
About 7.15am police received a complaint about a silver Hyundai i40 being driven across lawns in Warilla.
Highway Patrol officers spotted the vehicle in Queen Street and began a pursuit, but this ended just seconds later when the car stopped and five occupants got out and ran away.
Two boys aged 15 and 17 were arrested in a yard nearby after the dog unit, the PolAir chopper and more local police were called in.
The younger boy was charged with police pursuit, driving a stolen car, and driving while never licensed, and was bailed to face a children's court next month.
He was allegedly behind the wheel of a car that had been stolen the night before from a home in Windang.
Police arrested another three boys - two aged 15 and one 14 - later that morning and issued them, as well as the 17-year-old, with youth cautions for being carried in a conveyance taken without consent.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury.
