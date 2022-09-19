Illawarra Mercury
Teenager charged after driving across lawns in Warilla

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 19 2022 - 12:45am
15-year-old accused of driving stolen car across lawns in Warilla

Police have charged a teenage boy and issued cautions to four others following a police pursuit in Warilla on Sunday morning.

